‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alums Chris Randone And Krystal Nielson Split Up After Less Than A Year Of Marriage

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone are calling it quits.

The couple, who met on “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 5, revealed the news to BachelorNation.com sharing a statement with the new website that says, “It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves.”

The statement continues with the duo saying they are best friends.

“We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply. We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this,” the statement concluded.

The two got married on June, 16, 2019 so their split comes roughly eight months after they said, “I do” in their ceremony in Neuvo Vallarta.

The couple previously chatted with Access Hollywood about their big day and about how fellow “BIP” alum John Paul Jones ruined their big day.

“We had heard through our family and friends that there was like a dark cloud that was going over … and that dark cloud was John Paul Jones,” Krystal told Access Hollywood.

Chris echoed his wife’s slam, revealing, “I am definitely not a fan of him.”

Chris and Krystal went on to explain how JPJ got into a very heated argument with Derek Peth after the pair exchanged their vows.

“He confronts Derek very aggressively. It caused a huge ripple at the wedding and you could just feel that energy,” Krystal said.

Chris added, “It was just a complete lack of awareness … with friends and family there and it being (Krystal’s) day … to take away from that is completely selfish. The way he attacks Derek is also completely unacceptable.”

“It’s very distasteful knowing that our special moment … and to see our friends and family, especially when it happened right in from of my mom,” Chris also noted.

— Stephanie Swaim