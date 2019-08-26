Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Claim John Paul Jones Brought a ‘Dark Cloud’ To Their Wedding

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson aren’t the biggest fan of John Paul Jones!

The “Bachelor in Paradise” alums got super candid with Access Hollywood on how the show’s current fan favorite totally ruined some parts of their wedding day in Mexico.

“We had heard through our family and friends that there was like a dark cloud that was going over … and that dark cloud was John Paul Jones,” Krystal told Access Hollywood.

Chris echoed his wife’s slam, revealing, “I am definitely not a fan of him.”

Chris and Krystal went on to explain how JPJ got into a very heated argument with Derek Peth after the pair exchanged their vows.

“He confronts Derek very aggressively. It caused a huge ripple at the wedding and you could just feel that energy,” Krystal said.

Chris added, “It was just a complete lack of awareness … with friends and family there and it being (Krystal’s) day … to take away from that is completely selfish. The way he attacks Derek is also completely unacceptable.”

“It’s very distasteful knowing that our special moment … and to see our friends and family, especially when it happened right in from of my mom,” Chris also noted. “He owes my wife an apology.”

Chris and Krystal, who fell in love and got engaged last season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” tied the knot on the site of their very first date in Mexico back in June.

Fans can watch the drama unfold on Tuesday night’s episode of “BIP.”