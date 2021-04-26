Backstreet’s Nick Carter Reveals New Baby Girl Is Home After Birth Complications

Nick Carter’s baby girl is home!

The Backstreet Boy and his wife, Lauren Kitt Carter, welcomed their third child, on April 21, but it hasn’t been an easy road for the little one. Nick has been keeping his fans up to date on his newborn’s health, after some minor birth complications.

On Monday, Nick shared that his baby girl was allowed to go home, tweeting, “Ok everyone, I wanted to let you know that finally, we are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better.”

The baby, whose name is yet to be revealed, gave her parents quite the scare early on. The day after her birth the former “Masked Singer” contestant shared the news with fans on social media.

“We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived,” he said. “But as a parent knows all (too) very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it, we have been experiencing some minor complications, but things are looking a little better after the first night,” he wrote.

Nick shared another update on April 23 saying, “Everything is looking better but we’re not out of the woods yet. We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk.”

Shortly after sharing the news about their new baby’s complications, Nick shared a photo of himself from the hospital. He wrote alongside the snap, “Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby.”

The singer shared his thanks for the NICU staff who helped take care of his daughter. He tweeted, “We know it’s not easy, especially during this time. We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for us.”

This is the couple’s third child. They also share son Odin, 5 and daughter, Saoirse, 1.

 

