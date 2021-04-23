Nick Carter Gives Update on Baby No.3 Complications: ‘We’re Not Out Of The Woods Yet’

Nick Carter is sharing an update after he revealed on Thursday that there have been complications following the birth of his and wife Lauren Kitt Carter’s third child.

“Ok. So everything is looking better but we’re not out of the woods yet. We have to stay in the hospital one more night,” he shared on Twitter. “But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you 🙏🏻.”

Early on Thursday, the Backstreet Boys alum revealed that his wife had given birth to their child but said that they had minor complications.

“We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. But as a parent knows all (too) very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it, we have been experiencing some minor complications, but things are looking a little better after the first night,” he wrote.

The 41-year-old continued, “I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated.”

Nick shared a photo of himself wearing hospital scrubs and a face mask, looking down in prayer, shortly after sharing the news about their new baby’s complications. “Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby,” he wrote alongside the photo on Instagram

The couple are already parents to son Odin and daughter Saoirse. Their third child came as a pleasant surprise to the couple. Lauren has been open about suffering multiple pregnancy losses in the past. She admitted to feeling shocked when she got pregnant again unexpectedly.

“I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that. We were going to have two children and it was a surprise,” Lauren told People in January.

“I was not supposed to be able to have any more children, so I never assumed that I was pregnant,” she continued. “Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about.”

The 37-year-old also opened up about her experience suffering pregnancy losses and how she’s coped with them.

“I just have to let go because you realize when you go through miscarriages and you have trouble keeping pregnant, that you have no control,” she said. “So, I just had to let go because I really… I do what I can do and then other than that, I’ve learned that I have no control. It’s not my fault, it’s not Nick’s fault. It’s no one’s fault. That’s just destiny,” she told the outlet.

