Bad Bunny Brings Out Cardi B For Surprise Appearance On Final Night Of North American Tour

Bad Bunny pulled out all the stops for the final night of the North American leg of his World’s Hottest Tour on Saturday, bringing out several guests, including Cardi B.

The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper surprised the sold-out crowd at his second back-to-back night at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium when he brought out the 29-year-old Grammy winner to perform their hit song “I Like It.” After they performed their track, Cardi B smiled from ear to ear as she hugged Bad Bunny and briefly addressed the crowd in Spanish.

“Mi gente Latina,” she said before taking the mic to perform her hit song “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves).”

The concert, which Bad Bunny referred to as a party, was nonstop from start to finish, with the rapper singing his heart out for a three-hour set.

He kicked off the show sitting on a beach chair as fans screamed before he started singing “Moscow Mule.” He then welcomed his first surprise guest of the night, Chencho Corleone, who sang their summer hit “Me Porto Bonito.” At the end of the song, Bad Bunny asked fans to sing along in an a cappella rendition of the chorus.

A few songs later the “Tití Me Preguntó” rapper surprised fans when he brought out Ivy Queen, who is considered one of the pioneers of the reggaeton genre.

The 50-year-old rapper helped Bad Bunny sing “Yo Perreo Sola” before performing a medley of her hottest hits including “Quiero Bailar” and “Quitate Tu Pa Ponerme Yo.”

Later in the night, the Grammy winner brought out Jowell & Randy, who joined him to sing their hit dance track, “Safaera.” The rapping duo then performed three of their hit songs, including “Se Acabó la Cuarentena.”

Segundo Round #LosAngeles Exito Total !! Jowell y Randy @sanbenito Gracias por el cariño y el respeto de siempre 🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/qJI51sZ0QJ — Jowell (@jowell1) October 2, 2022

The concert also featured surprise appearances from his fans. Bad Bunny asked three audience members to join him on stage and show him their dance moves while he sang “Enséñame a Bailar.”

Although the concert was extremely energetic, there were some sweet moments as well.

Throughout the night the “Ojitos Lindos” rapper showed his love to fans for supporting him since 2016.

“Thank you to every single one of you for being here tonight. I am so thankful,” he told the cheering crowd in Spanish. “This concert, this tour, nothing would exist without you. You are all an important part of this night and every night that I come out and sing, so thank you for being here.”

The Puerto Rican native also admitted how special it was to have the crowd singing his music.

“For me it is incredible that with this music that I make with some much love and care, I never do it with the intention to make a song and that a stadium full of people would sing it back to me. That never crossed my mind, so I live so grateful that this is the reality,” he told the crowd in Spanish.

Bad Bunny’s North American tour was a major success. In August it topped the Billboard Boxscore chart by making $91.9 million, the most of any tour that month.

Even Cardi B was blown away by his touring success!

After she hit the stage the “Money” rapper enjoyed the rest of the concert and shared several videos of the massive crowd at SoFi Stadium on her Instagram Story.

“Wow, Amazing. God bless him forever,” she said in one clip.

The “Up” rapper also expressed her excitement over his career on Twitter.

“I was just at this stadium for the Super Bowl not long ago. There’s more people here today at Bad Bunny’s concert then the Super Bowl!… Literally artist goal!!!!!” she tweeted.

I was just at this stadium for the super bowl not long ago ..There’s more people here today at bad Bunny’s concert then the Super Bowl! …….Literally artist goal !!!!!🥲🥲🥲 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 2, 2022

Now that the North American leg of his tour is complete, he sets off to Latin America to finish promoting his album “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

-Emely Navarro