Behati Prinsloo Shares Photo of Daughter In Halloween Costume Following Adam Levine Cheating Allegations

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s daughter appears to be getting ready for Halloween.

The proud mama shared a photo of one of the couple’s daughters wearing a black bat costume complete with a skirt and wings.

The couple are parents to 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace and their family will soon be growing as Behati is currently pregnant with baby no.3. The model shared a photo of her growing baby bump last month to share the news.

On Wednesday, The 34-year-old shared a photo of her baby bump while rocking a printed coat, black leggings and black boots paired with a black handbag as she poses for a mirror selfie.

Behati’s post comes after news of Adam’s cheating allegations broke back in September after social media model Sumner Stroh went viral last month on TikTok claiming she had had an affair with Adam.

Sumner shared screenshots of what she claims are Instagram messages from the musician, which have not been independently verified by Access Hollywood and claimed they were seeing each other for nearly a year. She did not provide dates as to when the alleged relationship took place. Sumner also alleged that Adam recently came back into her life to ask her permission to name his unborn child Sumner.

After the allegations broke, Adam shared a statement on social media that read in part, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in any kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

