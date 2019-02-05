Behati Prinsloo Shares Steamy Moment Backstage At Super Bowl LII With Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo will always be loved!

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram to share an intimate backstage moment between her and hubby Adam Levine, 39, at Super Bowl LIII. In the sweet photo, Behati is nuzzled up to her husband of five years, as he passionately holds her face. Adam is shirtless — so we’re guessing this photo was taken after he slayed the Super Bowl halftime show and stripped down to his bare chest!

“No words can describe all of this…I love you,” she captioned the photo of her and the Maroon 5 lead singer.

Behati was her hubby’s No.1 fan as he performed all of Maroon 5’s biggest hits at the Super Bowl halftime show, where the New England Patriots were victorious over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

During the show, she posted snaps on her Instagram of the stage from her vantage point and an adorable shot of their two kiddos watching the show on a television screen in their pajamas.

“We love you dada!!!!,” she wrote about the sweet pic of their daughters, Gio, 11 months, and Dusty Rose, 2.

And the Super Bowl fun didn’t stop there either! The couple also hit Shake Shack following the big event, which Behati shared on her Instagram Story. The two then partied into the night at one of the many Super Bowl parties, and showed their love is stronger than ever.

Sounds like a pretty epic Super Bowl Sunday if you ask us!

