Looks like Adam Levine has unleashed Nipplegate 2.0 after his revealing Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show performance!

If you were one of the few that missed last night’s big game, you missed Adam Levine stripping off his tank top mid-chorus and showing the world his nipples during the halftime show.

A seemingly harmless move, but Twitter was VERY shook over the double standard considering how much people were outraged by Janet Jackson’s nip-slip during her halftime show performance in 2004.

Some users thought the stripping was unnecessary to begin with…

adam levine pink nipples pic.twitter.com/rd47Ps0uK2 — NENERGY (@caballerrro) February 4, 2019

I'm sorry that Adam Levine's career will now be ruined since he showed his nipples at the halftime show. — E. Catherine Tobler (@ECthetwit) February 4, 2019

But most wanted justice for Janet Jackson.

#SuperBowl Janet Jackson's reaction when Adam Levine showed off his nipples during the halftime show pic.twitter.com/rCCnpC0XpL — Max Powers (@MaxPowers44) February 4, 2019

How come Adam Levine gets to show his nipples and Janet Jackson doesn’t — Vivian Ho (@VivianHo) February 4, 2019

so adam levine gets to show his nipples but it was the scandal of the century when janet jackson accidentally showed hers???? ok. — yung morg (@_imnocaptain) February 4, 2019

I’m more offended seeing Adam Levine’s nipples than I was Janet Jackson’s. — Gia Cognata (@thegiamonster) February 4, 2019

Wait so we cut when Janet Jackson had a nipple come out but I’m forced to look at Adam Levine’s shitty tattoos? — Devin Lytle (@devdevnumnums) February 4, 2019

What’s a Super Bowl without a side of controversy?

