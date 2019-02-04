Nipplegate 2.0: Fans Question Why Adam Levine Could Be Shirtless

Looks like Adam Levine has unleashed Nipplegate 2.0 after his revealing Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show performance!

If you were one of the few that missed last night’s big game, you missed Adam Levine stripping off his tank top mid-chorus and showing the world his nipples during the halftime show.

A seemingly harmless move, but Twitter was VERY shook over the double standard considering how much people were outraged by Janet Jackson’s nip-slip during her halftime show performance in 2004.

Some users thought the stripping was unnecessary to begin with…

But most wanted justice for Janet Jackson.

What’s a Super Bowl without a side of controversy?

