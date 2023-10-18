Bella Hadid Spotted Kissing Cowboy Adan Banuelos In Texas

Is Bella Hadid saying “howdy” to a new man in her life?

The supermodel was spotted packing on the PDA with cowboy Adan Banuelos in Texas recently, as the pair stepped out hand-in-hand at the Fort Worth stockyards. According to footage obtained by TMZ and published on Oct. 17, Bella and the professional horseman sported rodeo-ready looks and even paused for a kiss while strolling around nearby shops.

Bella has yet to comment publicly on her relationship status, but her and Adan’s outing comes months after the runway queen reportedly split from boyfriend Marc Kalman after two years of dating.

As for Adan, his website describes him as a “true cowboy and leader in the performance horse industry” who “specializes in training and showing cutting horses” at the “highest level.”

It seems he and his rumored ladylove likely connected through their mutual passion for riding.

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid & More Stars At Tom Ford New York Fashion Week Show View Gallery

Bella is an avid equestrian who has shared multiple peeks at her stable ventures, most recently posting Instagram photos and video from a session in August in which she showed off impressive saddle skills on an obstacle course. The 27-year-old also beamed while cuddling up to multiple horses in other heartwarming snaps.

“I love these animals,” she wrote in one caption.