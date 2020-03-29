Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas Take Romantic Stroll With Her Dog

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are getting some fresh air during their time in self-isolation.

“The Way Back” star and his apparent girlfriend were photographed taking a PDA-filled stroll in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Ana looped her arm tightly around Ben’s and rested her head by his shoulder as they walked her adorable dog, Elvis. The “Knives Out” actress looked cozy in a velvet zip-up sweatshirt with floral detailing, which she paired with jeans and sneakers. Ben, meanwhile, stayed warm in a wool blazer, jeans and a Boston Red Sox cap.

Ana and Ben’s afternoon stroll marks the first time they’ve been spotted together since Los Angeles put its “safer at home” guidelines into effect to flatten the curve of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Weeks earlier, paparazzi first spotted the two packing on the PDA at a Costa Rican beach. On their walk by the sea, Ben took multiple sweet glamour shots of Ana, which she subsequently posted on Instagram.

In a now-deleted comment on the cute shots, Ben made it clear that he was the man behind the camera, writing, “Photo credit pls” alongside a laughing emoji.

A few days after their trip, the pair was all smiles as they were spotted grabbing coffee together.

Ben and Ana appear to have gotten closer on the set of “Deep Water,” their upcoming psychological thriller; and according to a People source, the connection was “instant.”

“They had great chemistry right from the start,” an insider told the outlet. “Ben always seemed very relaxed and happy around Ana, but at the time there were no signs of romance. He was very focused on making a fantastic movie. He arrived early and was one of the last people to leave.”