Ben Affleck Cuddles Up To Ana De Armas In Sexy Birthday Photos

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are going strong! Ben made a surprise appearance in a series of photos on Ana’s Instagram account in honor of her 32nd birthday.

The duo appear to be enjoying what looks like a romantic getaway to the desert. In the first photo, the “Knives Out” actress is enjoying brunch, but as you swipe over you catch a glimpse of Ben. In one snap, Ben and Ana pose for a selfie and in another, the couple shares a hug as they enjoy the sun going down.

It looks like Ben pulled out all the stops for Ana’s birthday celebration, surprising her with a gigantic chocolate cake.

The duo met in winter 2019 on the set of their upcoming film, “Deep Water” and were rumored to be spending time together as early as February. The pair then took off for a romantic getaway in early March 2020 to Ana’s native country, Cuba, and then jetted off to Costa Rica.

Ben, who speaks fluent Spanish, was reportedly overheard flirting heavily with Ana in Spanish. (Hello, we love this.)

The duo have since been holed up in Los Angeles during the mandated quarantine in LA over the past couple weeks. Ben and Ana have been spotted near Ben’s Pacific Palisades abode walking their dogs, not far from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home.

But it looks like they may have taken the social distance a little more seriously for a quickie escape to the desert.

This is the first time we’ve seen Ben show up on Ana’s Instagram account, even though we know he was behind the lens of these stunning Costa Rica shots.