Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Smile With Son Quinlin, 18, In Rare Red Carpet Family Outing

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor welcomed a special plus one to their latest public outing.

The couple stepped out with their son Quinlin, 18, for the Project ALS 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City on Thursday night. Ben, 57, and Christine, 52, smiled alongside their teen as the trio posed for photos outside the charity event, which the actors reportedly hosted.

Christine appeared every bit the proud mom while making sweet gestures toward Quinlin, who mirrored his dad’s style in a navy blue suit.

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor’s Rare Red Carpet Family Outing With Son Quinlin View Gallery

Ben also took time to mingle with other celebrity attendees including Julianna Margulies, Katie Couric and Donna Karan.

This isn’t the first time the power couple has included their kids in a high-profile event! They previously brought their daughter, Ella, to the premiere of Christine’s short film “Let Live” at the Tribeca Festival in June. The 21-year-old Julliard student also accompanied Ben to the 2022 Emmys.

Ben and Christine tied the knot in 2000 after meeting on the set of a TV pilot. In addition to welcoming Ella and Quinlin, they went on to co-star together in “Zoolander,” “Dodgeball” and more projects before announcing their separation in 2017.

The pair appeared to remain on good terms during the break and Ben confirmed their decision to officially reconcile in an interview with Esquire published last year, in which the director revealed that he and Christine reconnected while quarantining together during the pandemic.

Ben reflected on how he and the actress ended up on more solid ground after working through their relationship challenges and adopting a new level of mutual understanding.

“I think we have respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you,” he told the mag at the time.