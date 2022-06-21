Ben Stiller Meets With Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky: ‘You’re My Hero’

Ben Stiller is singing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s high praises after their meeting.

The “Zoolander” star and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador met with Ukraine’s leader on Monday after he visited the occupied settlements of the Kyiv region of Irpin. The duo spoke to residents who survived the occupation, according to a press release released by the President of Ukraine.

“It’s one thing to see this destruction on TV or on social networks. Another thing is to see it all with your own eyes. That’s a lot more shocking,” Ben Stiller said.

“What you saw in Irpin is definitely dreadful. But it is even worse to just imagine what is happening in the settlements that are still under temporary occupation in the east,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in response.

At point during their conversation, Ben, reportedly said, “You’re my hero!”

It was an honour to meet President @ZelenskyyUa on #WorldRefugeeDay as part of my visit with UNHCR @Refugees to stand in solidarity with people forced to flee in Ukraine and worldwide, and bring more attention to the humanitarian situation. @Refugees #WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/zpNpva233j — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) June 20, 2022

Ben also appeared in a video on the UNHCR Instagram page where he appealed to fans about the current situation, “War and violence are devastating people all over the world. Nobody chooses to flee their home. Seeking safety is a right. And it needs to be upheld for every person.”

The actor visited Poland and saw the conditions that some of the people displaced from Ukraine have been living in and discussed their needs with the Zelensky during their conversation.

Since late February, many people in Ukraine had fled the country or had their homes and neighbors ravaged after Russian President Vladimir Putting launched a military invasion.