Beverley Mitchell Suffered C-Section Complications With Baby No. 3: ‘I Lost A Lot Of Blood’

Beverley Mitchell is healing after facing challenges during the birth of her newborn daughter.

The “7th Heaven” alum and her husband, Michael Cameron, welcomed their third child, Mayzel “Mayzie” Josephine Cameron, earlier this month. The bundle of joy was delivered via C-section, and Beverley faced complications during the procedure.

“It’s been a bit of a difficult recovery,” Beverly told Us Weekly. “We had complications in surgery. It’s just been slow and steady. I lost a lot of blood, but I had amazing doctors. I was at a great hospital, and they took great care of me. It’s a slow and steady process to recover.”

Despite the complications, Beverley told the outlet that she “felt so safe and secure” during the procedure, adding, “In this time of chaos, it’s pretty, pretty amazing.”

Beverly navigated multiple health challenges during her pregnancy, including a placenta accreta scare and skin cancer removal, as she previously told the magazine. Plus, her C-section was scheduled at 37 weeks due to her “thin uterine wall.” “They’re actually fearful of me rupturing so they have to deliver me before I even get close to my due date,” she explained to Us in June.

Beverley first went public with Mayzie’s birth on Instagram over the weekend, sharing a photo of her precious formal birth announcement.

“Happy to share with the world our sweet little girl, Mayzel Josephine,” the actress wrote. “@littlemissmayzie has captured our hearts and we couldn’t love her more!”

“We are over the moon and soaking up so the cuddles and showering her with kisses!” she added.

Little Mayzie joins Beverley and Michael’s two elder children, 7-year-old daughter Kenzie and 5-year-old son Hutton – and they already seem smitten with their new sibling! “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” actress shared a sweet photo of the two smiling as they held their baby sister. “I think it’s safe to say they are in love!” she captioned the shot.

The family’s beautiful new addition came less than two years after Beverley suffered a miscarriage with twins.

“We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!” she wrote when first announcing her pregnancy in March, adding, “The road hasn’t always been easy but it is so worth it!”