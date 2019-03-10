‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor Jed Allan Dies at 84

Soap star and “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor Jed Allan has passed away. He was 84.

The actor’s son Rick Brown shared the news on Saturday in a heartfelt Facebook post on a fan page dedicated to his father.

“So sorry to post the very sad news of my father’s passing tonight. He died peacefully and was surrounded by his family and loved so much by us and so many others,” he said in the message.

The late actor was best known for his role as Don Craig in “Days of Our Lives,” and as Steve Sanders dad, Rush Sanders on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

“90210” star Ian Ziering who played Allan’s on-screen son payed tribute to his co-star on Instagram.

” So sad to hear we’ve lost another 90210 castmate. I had the pleasure of working with Jed Allan from 94 to 99. He played Rush Sanders, Steve’s father. Such a great guy to work with, he will be missed,” he wrote.

In another Instagram tribute, soap star A. Martinez honored his “Santa Barbara” castmate.

“Jed was a pro’s pro in every sense, and an inspired artist in the moments when the red lights came on — he was fearless, and his work moved millions,” he wrote in the touching message.

Jed’s career began in 1963 when he joined the cast of “General Hospital.”

His “Days of Our Lives” role came in 1971, where he spent over a decade playing Don Craig before he joined the “Santa Barbara” cast in 1986. It was not until 1994 that he landed a role on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

We send our prayers to Jed’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.