Beyoncé Makes History For Winning The Most Grammys Of All Time

Queen Beyoncé just broke a brand new record!

Beyonce became the most awarded artist in Grammy history on Sunday, with a record 32 wins. The award that clinched it for her was Best Dance/Electronic album, which she won for her celebrated record “Renaissance.”

Beyoncé, who looked visibly emotional, made a triumphant walk to the stage as the audience rose to their feet and cheered her historic moment on.

Her husband, Jay-Z, also looked as though he was on the verge of tears as his wife accepted the incredible honor.

PHOTOS: Beyoncé Celebrates History Grammy Win With Lizzo & Adele



Bey took the chance to thank several key people in her world during her speech, including her late Uncle Johnny, whose name she famously mentions in the song “Heated,” as well as her husband and three children.

She also thanked the queer community, who she credited for helping this genre of music come alive. And she also gave thanks to the LGBTQ artists who inspired and directly contributed to “Renaissance.”

PHOTOS: Grammys 2023: Best Pics You Didn’t See On TV

Grammys 2023: Best Pics You Didn’t See On TV View Gallery

The night may not be over for Beyoncé either – she is still up for album of the year. Earlier at the award show, Beyoncé won Grammys for best traditional R&B performance and best electronic dance recording for “Plastic Off the Sofa” and “Break My Soul,” respectively. She wasn’t on tap to accept one of the awards, as she was stuck in traffic and missed the moment.

Which probably made her accepting her award later in the evening all the more special. Congrats Bey!

PHOTOS: Grammy Awards 2023: Doja Cat, Lizzo & More Red Carpet High Notes From Music’s Biggest Night