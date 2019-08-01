Beyoncé’s 7-Year-Old Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Just Made Her Billboard Top 100 Debut

Blue Ivy Carter is following in her mother’s talented footsteps already!

The 7-year-old singer, who made her musical debut on Beyoncé’s new song “Brown Skin Girl” with SAINt JHN and Wizkid as a part of Bey’s album “The Lion King: The Gift,” has officially made it on Billboard’s Top 100 chart.

The bop, which opens and closes with Blue’s vocals, landed the 76th spot on the list for this week. Not bad for an elementary school student that is about to enter second grade!

Blue is listed as one of the writers for the track in addition to Bipolar Sunshine, Stacy Barthe, Michael Uzowuru, Adio Marchant, Anatii, Wizkid, SAINt JHN, and her father Jay-Z.

She also appeared in her mother’s music video for “Spirit,” where she totally stole the show! The aspiring singer sat alongside “The Lion King” star in matching purple and shot the camera a fierce look only Beyoncé’s daughter could pull off!

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Lawson told Us Weekly back in November that Blue has been performing “since birth.”

“How could she be in this family and not sing?” Tina told the outlet.

But, Blue reportedly “hasn’t decided yet” if she wants to pursue a career in entertainment.

Maybe the Billboard Top 100 title will help her decide?