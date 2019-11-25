Billie Eilish Is Billboard’s Youngest Woman of the Year At Just 17

Billie Eilish is having an amazing year with so many accomplishments under her belt, including two American Music Awards, all before her 18th birthday. Now she has one more thing to celebrate!

Billboard magazine just named the “Bad Guy” singer their 2019 Woman of the Year, making her the youngest recipient of the award. She’ll receive the award at the Billboard Women in Music event on December 12th.

She’ll be joining a superstar roster of some of the biggest women in music who have taken home the award including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Madonna, and Lady Gaga.

The 17-year-old is also making history with being the youngest person to ever be nominated for the big four Grammy Awards. She’s also the first artist born in the 21stcentury to top the Billboard 200 albums chart for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”



Billie also has the longest-running songs on the Hot 100 chart for 2019 and is the most-streamed female artist with over six billion plays in the U.S.

“Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist,” said Hannah Karp, Billboard’s Editorial Director. “Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today’s society has quickly allowed Billie to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-color and sharp attitude.”

The 14th annual Billboard Women in Music Event and Red Carpet Pre-show will stream live via YouTube.com/Billboard starting at 6pm PT/9pm ET on December 12th.