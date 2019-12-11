Billie Eilish Is Unrecognizable In This Sweet Throwback Alicia Keys Cover Video

Billie Eilish may be one of the music industry’s fastest rising stars, but on Monday’s episode of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” she got the chance to totally surprise one of her biggest idols—Alicia Keys!

Billie and Alicia chatted on the show as Alicia served as the guest host for the night. The two were obviously huge fans of each other’s music as they began the interview, complimenting each other back and forth. Alicia told Billie that she covered the 17-year-old’s song “Ocean Eyes,” but Billie needed no reminding.

“I saw it. That shit’s crazy!” the Grammy nominee said of Alicia’s cover. But Billie had a surprise cover of her own up her sleeve. Years ago, when the singer was only 12 years old, she happened to cover one of Alicia’s songs!

“You don’t even know,” Billie began. “A little surprise. I don’t know if they got this video ready, but a year before ‘Ocean Eyes’ came out—which is what you covered, which is crazy—I did a cover of ‘Fallin” at a talent show at 12.”

Alicia was definitely not expecting it! The 38-year-old singer was visibly shocked, asking, “Do we have a video? Is it here? Are we watching it?”

They were indeed! A video of young Billie appeared on screen, and the teen was virtually unrecognizable. The “Bad Guy” singer had short blonde hair and an American flag T-shirt in the clip where she played the piano and rocked the vocals on Alicia’s song.

“Wow Billie! That’s so amazing,” Alicia exclaimed after watching the video. And she couldn’t help but notice how great it was that the two artists had each done covers of the others’ song. “See, I’ve got one for you and you’ve got one for me.”

And that wasn’t all—the musical powerhouse duo performed a duet of Billie’s “Ocean Eyes” later on in the show, much to the both of the singers’ delight!

Maybe one day we’ll get a collab between these two incredible women.