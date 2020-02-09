Billie Eilish Sings ‘Yesterday’ To Honor Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas And More For Oscar’s In Memoriam

Gone, but never forgotten.

Billie Eilish took the stage at the 2020 Oscars to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas and more late stars and members of the entertainment industry.

Before Billie sang a beautiful rendition of “Yesterday” alongside her brother Finneas, Steven Spielberg introduced the brother-sister duo with a touching speech.

“This evening, as we celebrate the artistic highlights of the past year, we also pause to remember those from our community who we lost. Legends and icons, our friends and fellow artists, all who inspired and touched us,” the famed director told the star-studded crowd.

Adding, “They have left an indelible impact on our industry, our imaginations, and our understanding of the world. And now, as Billie Eilish and Finneas perform in their honor, let us remember their lives and their legacy.”

The Grammy-winning singer began belting out The Beatles’ classic song as photos of late stars were projected onto the stage.

The NBA legend, who tragically lost his life alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, was the first photo to be shown to the star-studded crowd. Kirk Douglas’ photo was the last to be shown during the emotional tribute.