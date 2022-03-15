Billie Lourd Honored Late Mom Carrie Fisher With Special Wedding Day Tributes

Billie Lourd is a Mrs!

The 29-year-old actress celebrated her wedding day over the weekend in Mexico with special nods to her late mother, Carrie Fisher.

Billie married her longtime partner Austen Rydell on Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and in newly-released photos and details from her wedding day, it’s clear that Billie was thinking of her mom, Carrie, who died in 2016 at the age of 60.

Billie told Vogue that she knew exactly who to call for her custom gown, when it came to selecting her wedding dress. In 2014, Rodarte’s designers, Kate and Laura Mulleavy interviewed her mom and that moment stuck with her.

“When I started thinking about who I wanted to design my wedding dress, they were the first people who came to mind. I have always been a massive fan of their work and thought their elegant, ethereal, unique style was a perfect fit for my — kind of —elegant, ethereal, unique personality. I also felt a strong connection to them because of their connection to my mom and because they are California gals just like me!” She told the publication.

Billie complimented her bridal style with “something borrowed” and “something blue” from Carrie’s jewelry collection.

The bride told Vogue that she wore her mom’s favorite ring, a blue fire opal, and a ring that her mom had gifted to a close friend as she walked down the aisle.

Billie’s engagement ring is also a special keepsake. Her dad, Bryan Lourd, popped the question to her mom, Carrie, with the same diamond, which Austen had reset.

Her father also picked out her wedding shoes to top off her bridal look and made a divine discovery along the way.

“They reminded him of the shoes my mom used to wear in the ’90s. But he had the same experience I had with my rehearsal-dinner dress. It was a month before the wedding, and they told him they take four months to make the shoes. He talked to Mohamad, the manager of the store, and told him when the wedding was and asked him if he could somehow rush them, and he magically made it happen! When he came to pick up the shoes, it turned out my dad’s hunch about my mom was right. Mohamad told him that my mom used to shop at their store in New York City in the ’90s. The perfect shoe turned out to literally be the perfect shoe. It was serendipity!” She revealed.

Surprise! Billie Lourd Welcomes Son With Fiancé Austen Rydell

Billie and Austen got engaged in June 2020 and welcomed their first baby together, son Kingston Fisher, later that year in September. They reportedly tied the knot at sunset on the beach with just family and close friends.

“In true Carrie fashion, we threw glitter in the air at the end of the ceremony. It was magical. I could not have dreamed up a more perfect wedding,” Billie gushed.

‘Scream Queens’ Star Billie Lourd: Her Hollywood Legacy View Gallery

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!