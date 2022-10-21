Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher On What Would Have Been Her 66th Birthday In Emotional Tribute

Billie Lourd is keeping the force of her mom’s love with her on the late actress’ birthday.

In a new Instagram post, the 30-year-old opened up about how the loss of her mom, Carrie Fisher, impacted her and emotional shared that she still grieving.

“My Momby would have been 66 today. I woke up this morning feeling like I should write some long wise grief advice caption like I know what the f— I’m talking about,” she penned. “But then I realized even after 6 years I still have no formula or map on what to do on days like these. You can never be an expert in grief. It is forever changing – the ultimate shape shifter.”

Along with an adorable throwback photo, the “Scream Queens” star also shared a message to others who are mourning the loss of their loved ones.

“You never feel like you know exactly what to do or feel. And that’s okay. Whatever you feel is okay. Sending my love to all the griefers (yet another Billie Lourd petition to make this a real word) out there. You are not alone,” she concluded.

On Dec. 23, 2016, the “Star Wars” actress suffered a medical emergency while aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles, and she was quickly hospitalized upon landing.

Four days later, Carrie actress passed away at age 60.

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars sent their love to Billie in the comments section of the post.

“Sending you LOVE,” Kerry Washington wrote.

” Sending nothing but love and light your way you sweet effervescent human,” Lily Collins said.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️” Katie Couric commented.

Billie and her husband Austen Rydell tied the knot in March of 2022 just two years after they welcomed their first child together, who they named after Billie’s mom.

“Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell,” Billie wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her son’s bare feet peeking out of a space-patterned onesie.

The regal name is a clear nod to Carrie, her Todd Fisher, told E! News at the time that the moniker means a great deal to him as a tribute to his sister’s legacy.

“I was very touched Billie chose to honor her mother by naming her son Kingston Fisher. It was very unexpected,” he said. “Billie has been known as Billie Lourd her whole life. It is a very loving thing to give that homage back to Carrie.”