Bindi Irwin Pregnant! See The Newlywed’s Adorable Announcement

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are adding another member to the pack! The happy couple announced on Instagram that they are pregnant with their first baby together just a few months after getting married.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you,” the 22-year-old captioned a photo of the two holding a baby outfit. “Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

Chandler also shared the happy news on Twitter, saying becoming a father is the “highlight of (his) life.”

“We’re going to be parents!! We have a baby Wildlife Warrior on the way coming in 2021. Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife, @BindiIrwin. Bee, you’re going to be the most amazing mother.”

Bindi’s mom Terri also gushed over the news on social media, saying she knows her late husband Steve Irwin would be “so proud” of his daughter.

“This is the best day ever! I am over the moon to announce that @BindiIrwin and @chandlerpowell9 are going to have a baby! Words cannot express the love that is filling my heart. While I wish that Steve was here to share this beautiful moment, I know that he would be so proud.”

The news came soon after the couple’s surprise March 25th wedding, which took place at the Australia Zoo.

The couple first met in 2013 when Bindi gave Chandler a tour of the Australia Zoo during his visit. The couple went public with their relationship two years later in 2015. They spent time together in the United States while Bindi competed on “Dancing with The Stars” and the Florida native moved to Australia to be closer to his love in 2018.

Congratulations to the growing family!