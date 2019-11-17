Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Spend Time With Mariah Carey And Her Twins

Mariah Carey, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the trio we never knew we needed!

The “In The Mix” songstress recently met up with the new parents of three, and she brought her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, to the hangout, too.

In a group photo of the fivesome, Blake put a hand on Monroe’s shoulder as Moroccan confidently posed in front of Ryan – while wearing a Deadpool mask, of course.

Considering Moroccan’s choice of headwear, it looks like he’s a big fan of the “Detective Pikachu” star – and we wouldn’t be surprised if Mimi set up the meeting as a surprise for the 8-year-old.

“Rocky snuck up on an unsuspecting couple wearing a Deadpool mask,” Mariah joked in her caption. “Will they ever recover? 😉💖”

Fans were impressed by Mariah’s mom move and gushed over it in her comment section.

“You’re the perfect mommy!!” one wrote.

“Queen of music snapped per usual,” another chimed in.

While the family bonding session was likely a big deal for Roc and Roe, it was just as dreamed-about for Ryan.

“Whoa. My vision board became a photo,” the actor commented on Mariah’s photo.

This is the second time Mariah’s kids have gotten to mingle with celebrities this week. The twins recently got the chance to meet Millie Bobby Brown and snagged a picture with the “Stranger Things” star to document it.

“Roc and Roe’s best day of their 8 year old lives! Thank you @milliebobbybrown for this moment, we had a blast! 😇💖,” Mariah captioned their picture together.

Like Mariah, Blake and Ryan have been recently putting extra focus on their own kids.

Earlier this year, the married pair quietly welcomed their third child. Ryan confirmed the newborn’s arrival with a sweet photo taken in British Columbia, Canada, in October. Though he blurred the little one’s face, the actor did appear to reveal the sex within his environmentally conscious message.

“I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in,” he wrote in part, hinting that they’d welcomed another girl.

Ryan and Blake’s new addition joins two other Reynolds girls, 4-year-old James and 3-year-old Inez.