Blake Lively Jokes That She And Ryan Reynolds Will Embarrass Their Kids In New Selfie

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are the ultimate parent goals! Blake posted a funny selfie over the weekend on her Instagram Story where she joked that she won’t embarrass her kids at all in middle school.

In the funny snap, the happy couple are showing off some fun masks they are rocking while looking at the camera with wide eyes. Blake wrote in the caption, “We won’t embarrass them at all in middle school.” Their colorful masks were actually an artistic creation form their kids – or that’s what the rest of the caption seemed to hint. Blake used a mask emoji and said “by two girls and a baby” with emojis.

The mother of three seemed to be hinting that her daughters used a craft studio kit to create their fun masks.

Ryan and Blake rarely share details about their kiddos, although they did drop one big hint via a Taylor Swift song recently. They may have named their third daughter, Betty. The couple also share daughters, James, 5, Inez, 3.

Despite keeping their kids out of the spotlight, the couple has been active on social media trying to work with agencies to encourage people to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the weekend, Ryan expertly trolled his wife as he made a plea to young people to wear masks in Canada.

