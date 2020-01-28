Blake Lively Stuns On First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth To Baby No. 3

Blake Lively looked incredible on her first red carpet since welcoming baby no. 3 with husband Ryan Reynolds in the fall of 2019.

The actress wore a black velvet strapless gown, long black gloves and teamed the look with four sparkling necklaces for the screening of her latest film, “The Rhythm Section” in New York on Monday. She paired the all-black gown with laced-up boots and wore her hair up in a bun.

Blake was joined on the carpet by her mom, Elaine and sister, Robyn. The trio looked happy to enjoy a girls night out celebrating the actress’s latest flick.

Blake and husband Ryan welcomed their third child a few months ago, although the couple hasn’t revealed the baby’s name yet. Their newest bundle of joy joins the family’s 4-year-old daughter, James Reynolds and 3-year-old daughter Inez Reynolds.

The 32-year-old actress stars alongside Jude Law, in her new film and plays Stephanie Patrick, a spy who is determined to find out what really happened when her family died in a plane crash.

“The Rhythm Section” comes out in theaters on Jan. 31st.