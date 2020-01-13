Blake Lively Shares Barely Recognizable Selfie Of Her Shaggy Bowl Cut For ‘The Rhythm Section’

Blake Lively, is that you?

The “A Simple Favor” actress and mom of three underwent a dramatic transformation to play the role of Stephanie Patrick, a woman seeking vengeance for the murder of her family, in the upcoming British thriller “The Rhythm Section.”

While fans already got a taste of her new look in the movie’s trailer, Blake shared an even closer look at her new look on Instagram, taking many of her followers by surprise.

“FaceTune broke,” she captioned a selfie of her floppy mane and natural makeup. “@therhythmsection. Both makeup looks by the incredible @vivianbaker.”

Blake‘s friends were quick to share their shocked reactions – and even her own sister did a double take!

“Sisterrr! UN-recognizable! Love this so much! Can’t waaaaiiit!!” Robyn Lively wrote.

“A natural beauty,” model Martha Hunt chimed in.

Mariah Carey, who famously underwent a similar makeunder for her role in “Precious,” simply responded with a mouth-open emoji.

Hours later, Blake shared a photo of her in costume as Stephanie in a totally different look: a retro wig, a bright red lip and a lacy top.

” #AllTheFilters 💄💀@[email protected] #therhythmsection,” Blake captioned the shot.

Which Blake look is your favorite?

“The Rhythm Section” hits theaters Jan. 31.