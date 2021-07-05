Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Get Married In Intimate Oklahoma Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially married!

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Blake’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch, just a week after they applied for a marriage license in the state, PEOPLE confirmed. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.

Page Six first reported the news after sharing photos of musicians boarding a luxury bus and aerial shots of what appeared to be a tent and white cocktail tables with umbrellas surrounding the chapel that Blake had built on the property with the intention of marrying, Gwen, 51.

The pair have been in full celebration mode these past couple months, too! Gwen’s family and friends “kidnapped her” for a bridal shower in June. Gwen shared the fun festivities on Instagram and excitedly shared in a selfie video, “I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate. I’m getting married!”

Just a couple weeks ago, Gwen surprised Blake with a birthday party to ring in his 45th! She showered him with tons of fun, and a backyard full of their nearest and dearest. Gwen’s kids, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, were all on tap[ for the celebration and were spotted bringing Blake a cake and singing happy birthday!

Blake definitely has been happily filling the role of stepdad too! As part of his marriage to Gwen, he took on the role and he shared in an interview in February with KFROG’s “The Ride with Kimo and Heather,” that he relishes the role.

PHOTOS: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Cute Couple Shots!

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani: Cute Couple Shots! View Gallery

“I take it very, very serious, you know, but I also have a blast with it,” he said of taking on that role. “I’m not going to lie – I don’t take it so serious that I’m not enjoying this time because I really am, especially you know, now that we’re five years into this thing. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

The “Hell Right” singer popped the question to Gwen earlier this year in a romantic proposal at their Oklahoma ranch, and admitted to Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover that he and fiancé Gwen were so overwhelmed after he asked her to marry him that they couldn’t remember a very important detail.

“I remember, after I asked her, there was some crying and things, and Gwen’s oldest son Kingston was sitting right next to us when this happened. … Gwen at one moment said, ‘Wait a minute, did I answer you? Did I say yes out loud?’ And even I was wondering! And Kingston said, ‘Mom, yeah, you did. I heard you say yes.’”

Talk about a special weekend for the couple!