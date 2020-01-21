Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Share Home Movies In Romantic ‘Nobody But You’ Music Video

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of music’s hottest couples, and the two proved just how strong their love is when they dropped the music video for their duet “Nobody But You” on Tuesday.

The video opened with the singers separated but seemingly searching for the other as they made their way through a dimly lit forest. But by the time the chorus came, the two were cuddling on a pier while watching some stormy waves.

Gwen and Blake then professed their love to each other through the song’s lyrics. “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna even breathe / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me,” the couple sang. The music video flipped between everyday scenes of the two sitting at a diner, walking on a beach, and cuddled on a couch with their actual dog Betty.

Several home videos appeared to make it into song’s official music video—one was a compilation of Blake giving Gwen sweet smooches on the cheek, and another showed the couple enjoying a drive in Blake’s car.

The “Nobody But You” music video came only a few days before the musical powerhouse duo is set to perform the track at the Grammy Awards on January 26th. Both Gwen and Blake shared the exciting news that the two would perform together earlier in the year.

“Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!😳🤔🙏🏻 #yesplease #myfavoritecountrysinger #nobodybutyou,” the Gwen wrote on Instagram at the time.

Blake’s titular track from his album “God’s Country” Fully loaded” is nominated for Best Solo Country Performance. So not only will we get to see Gwen rock the stage, she’ll also be cheering on her man from the crowd!