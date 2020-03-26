Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini And More Join ACM Star-Studded Coronavirus Special

The Academy of Country Music Awards may have been postponed until September due to the coronavirus, but that isn’t stopping some of the biggest names in country music from honoring the genre from their homes.

Dozens of country music stars from Kelsea Ballerini to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have signed on to participate in “ACM Presents: Our Country,” a two-hour special featuring home performances and intimate e-conversations with top artists. The show will also feature clips from the Academy’s 55-year-long archive as it celebrates the past and present of country music.

The special will also honor the late Kenny Rogers, a 10-time ACM Award Winner who recently passed away at 81 due to natural causes.

Plenty of the top names in country music have already taken to social media to share their excitement over the innovative performance.

“Beautiful Crazy” singer Luke Combs shared his excitement about the show on Twitter, and shared with his fans that he would be joining as an at-home performer.

Tune in next Sunday, April 5 at 8/7c to CBS for Our Country presented by @ACMawards. I’ll be performing from home, but can’t wait to sing for y’all.#ACMOurCountry pic.twitter.com/uBAww5X18z — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 26, 2020

Dierks Bentley also shared that he is performing on the show, saying “the show must go on.”

The show must go on… a big thanks to @ACMawards for putting together a show from our homes to yours… don’t miss it on Sunday, April 5 at 8/7c on @CBS. #ACMOurCountry pic.twitter.com/DAeDS0ts60 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 26, 2020

Keith Urban, who himself has received 15 ACM Awards, will host the event for the first time. “ACM Presents: Our Country” will air Sunday, April 5 at 8 PM, during the original time slot slated for the awards ceremony.

Here is a running list of country music stars who will join the special event:

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Kane Brown

John Legend

Brandi Carlile

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Sheryl Crow

Florida Georgia Line

Lady Antebellum

Miranda Lambert

Little Big Town

Tim McGraw

Old Dominion

Thomas Rhett

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

Shania Twain

Carrie Underwood