Blue Ivy Carter Wins First BET Award

Blue Ivy Carter just won her first-ever BET Award!

The 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z won the BET Her Award at the 2020 BET Awards for “Brown Skin Girl.”

Blue joined her incredibly talented mom, SAINt JHN and Wizkid for the song which was featured on Beyoncé’s “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack.

Beyoncé and Blue beat out some superstar singers in the category including Alicia Keys for “Underdog;” Ciara, Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and LaLa for “Melanin;” Layton Greene for “I Choose;” Lizzo and Missy Elliot for “Tempo;” and Rapsody and PJ Morton for “Afeni.”

During the BET Awards pre-show, host Erica Ash, describing the nominees as “the songs in this category are as inspiring as they are empowering. Their themes speak to the bet Her audience — plus they made us bop a little bit too.”

But this isn’t Blue’s first time being in the spotlight, she appeared in Beyonce’s “Homecoming” Netflix special singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during rehearsals. She also surprised everyone by singing on a bonus track for her dad Jay-Z’s “4:44” album.