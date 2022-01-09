Bob Saget Dead At 65: Jim Gaffigan, Jon Stewart, Josh Gad & More Stars React

Bob Saget has died at 65.

The “Full House” star, who was in Florida on his comedy tour died Sunday in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., sending shockwaves through Hollywood.

Saget was a beloved star in Hollywood, well-known for his role as TV dad Danny Tanner on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995. Also among his credits, he was the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997 and was a well-known stand-up comedian.

Hollywood stars reacted to his tragic death on Sunday.

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Lost a great guy and a friend.

RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022

OMG! RIP @bobsaget. What a warm kind man we lost. The world has lost one of the nicest. https://t.co/mj58qud17q — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

It’s always disheartening when we lose entertainers that touched us thru their work, often doubly so when they were universally known for being kind, caring and funny. RIP to Bob Saget, and my heart goes out to all who knew and loved him. X — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

I wanna share the voice texts I’m listening to that we were leaving each other this week. I’m laughing and crying. Im beyond sad. I can not believe this. I loved you Sag. We all did. pic.twitter.com/VGnQSHr7JO — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) January 10, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget. Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget. A good hang, a good chat. Kind, funny, generous. RIP. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 10, 2022

Watch @bobsaget’s impromptu The Aristocrats story on YouTube. It’s brilliant and not for the faint of heart. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 10, 2022

He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022