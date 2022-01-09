Bob Saget Dead At 65: Jim Gaffigan, Jon Stewart, Josh Gad & More Stars React

Bob Saget has died at 65.

The “Full House” star, who was in Florida on his comedy tour died Sunday in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., sending shockwaves through Hollywood.

Saget was a beloved star in Hollywood, well-known for his role as TV dad Danny Tanner on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995. Also among his credits, he was the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997 and was a well-known stand-up comedian.

Hollywood stars reacted to his tragic death on Sunday.

