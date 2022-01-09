Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ Star, Dead At 65

“Full House” fans are mourning a sad loss. Bob Saget, best known for his starring role as Danny Tanner on the classic sitcom, has passed away at 65 years old.

The actor died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla., the local sheriff’s department confirmed.

TMZ, who was first to publish the news, reports that authorities responded to the venue around 4 p.m. after hotel security found Saget in his room. The sheriff’s department said in a press release that Saget was pronounced deceased at the scene and detectives found no sign of foul play.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Orlando law enforcement and Saget’s reps for comment.

In addition to his work on “Full House,” Saget had a successful stand-up career and was the longtime host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

He last posted on Instagram Saturday night following his comedy show in Jacksonville, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly, whom he married in 2018, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer.

— Erin Biglow