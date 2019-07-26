Bobby Brown Writes Sweet Note To Bobbi Kristina On Anniversary Of Her Death: ‘We Miss You So Much Babygirl’

Bobby Brown is remembering his late daughter in a very special way.

The musician took to Instagram to share a sweet message for Bobbi Kristina Brown on the anniversary of her death.

“Today we recognize the first annual Bobbi Kristina Day – July 26th, 2019. We miss you so much Babygirl,” he captioned the photo of an emotional letter to his daughter.

“Every day I hold you close to my heart. I think about so many of the things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady,” the letter reads. “I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl more and more every day. So loved and so missed.”

In the post, he also unveiled that his family is starting the “Bobbi Kristina Serenity House” foundation in her honor.

“In keeping the flame burning, our family has started The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House foundation that is doing great things to help others in need,” Bobby wrote. “The way you would have if you were here.”

“Krissi, on this special day, we honor you,” he went on. “We love you and we shine a light on your memory.”

Bobby shared his daughter with late singer Whitney Houston.

Bobbi Kristina Brown died on July 26, 2015 at the age of 22 after being found by her boyfriend Nick Gordon in the bathtub of her home in Alpharetta, Georgia.

A year after her death an autopsy report was released that said her cause of death with lobar pneumonia caused by “hypoxic encephalopathy,” an injury to the brain when it’s deprived of oxygen, and water immersion and mixed drug intoxication.

The documents also revealed that she had morphine, cocaine, pot and prescription drugs in her system when she was found.