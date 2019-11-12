Bode Miller Announces The Birth Of Twin Boys Following Drowning Death Of 1-Year-Old Daughter

Former Olympic skier Bode Miller joined “Today” on Tuesday to announce the birth of his twin boys. Bode and his wife Morgan announced they were expecting twins in August, about a year and a half after their 19-month-old daughter Emmy drowned in a neighbor’s pool.

Not only did Morgan give birth to identical boys last Friday, but Bode told “Today” hosts that their new boys were born before any midwives could get there!

“None of the midwives actually made it on time,” Bode said in a phone call on “Today.” “By the time they got there, me and my mom were holding the babies…Luckily my mom was a midwife, but she hadn’t delivered babies in 20-plus years, and she never delivered twins.” Nonetheless, both boys were born completely healthy!

Bode added that the births went so quickly—and smoothly—that the entire family was shocked. “One moment we’re all just hanging out the next moment they’re out. It was that quick.”

The baby boys join the Miller’s other children; Easton, 1, and Nash, 4. Bode also has daughter Neesyn, 11, and son Sam, 6, from previous relationships.

Both Morgan and Bode have been open about the struggles of becoming pregnant after losing their young daughter. Morgan gave birth to son Easton only a few months after losing Emmy, and she celebrated his birth with a moving Instagram post.

“How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy?” the 32-year-old wrote at the time. She then wrote that her worries were completely unfounded. “Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul.”

Bode said that the two newest additions to their family have not yet been named.

Congratulations to the growing family!