Bode Miller’s Wife Morgan Responds To Granger Smith’s Tragic Loss

After country singer Granger Smith revealed that he and his wife Amber’s son River, 3, died in a tragic drowning accident earlier this week, Bode Miller‘s wife Morgan paid tribute to the Smith family.

The 32-year-old, who suffered the same loss nearly a year ago when her daughter Emmy passed away following a drowning accident, took to Instagram to address Granger’s unthinkable news and advocate for better water safety.

“My heart breaks,” Morgan wrote on her Instagram Story. “Another baby gone too soon.”

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Granger said that “despite the doctor’s best efforts, [River] was unable to be revived.”

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life.”

On June 10, 2018, Bode and Morgan Miller lost their daughter Emmy to an accidental drowning in a neighbor’s pool.

In a recent Instagram post, Morgan urged her fans to understand that “time is not on our side when it comes to water.”

“Even though my daughter Emmy was resuscitated, there was too much damage to her brain for her to survive.”

“It takes seconds,” she warned. “I would, as a parent, ask yourself ‘what have I done to make my child safe around water?'”

Since the passing of her daughter, Morgan has become a partner with AAP and other parenting organizations to eliminate future tragedies in the pool and has also been working to educate more parents about how to make their kids water safe.

The country music community has also rallied around the Smith family, sharing their support for them following this sad tragedy.