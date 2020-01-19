Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Have A Major Moment At The SAG Awards: See The Handhold

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston just shared a major moment backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards after they both scooped up wins for their respective projects.

As Jen walked off stage, fresh off her win for “The Morning Show,” she excitedly greeted Brad backstage and the pair shared a very sweet and tender moment. Brad appeared to go in for a hug with his ex-wife, and was seen in one photo, holding her hands. The pair both looked overcome with joy to be celebrating together – amid many reports that they have rekindled a friendship after splitting in 2005.

The two definitely still seem to be big fans of each other.

E! captured a video of Brad stopping everything he was doing backstage to watch Jen on a TV screen as she delivered her acceptance speech for Best Actress In A Drama Series.

During Brad’s speech, Jen was seen in the audience applauding, and also sharing a little laugh, as he joked that his role in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” wasn’t that hard to train for.

“Let’s be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife,” Brad said to a round of roaring laughter from the audience.“It was a big stretch.”

Jen, was seen, smiling and clapping at his quip, which seemed to be a nod to their marriage.

Meanwhile, all these sweet moments between America’s former favorite couple, has us all just hoping that you know, sparks could happen again!?

