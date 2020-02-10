Brad Pitt Chats Up Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22, Inside The Oscars

Brad Pitt was the man of the hour at the 2020 Academy Awards and inside the ceremony he was quite the social butterfly!

Brad was spotted chatting it up with everyone from his front row perch, where he sat next to his mom, and his good pal, Leonardo DiCaprio. And inside the ceremony, he didn’t hesitate to share a sweet chat with Leo’s love, Camila Morrone, who was likely attending her first Oscar Awards with the “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” star. The 22-year-old beauty was sitting right next to Pitt and sharing light commentary with him throughout the evening.

Leo has been dating Camila since 2017, and she has an acting career of her own. She recently got some buzz for her work on

The 2019 independent film “Mickey and the Bear” and has also had roles in movies including “Death Wish and Never Goin’ Back.”

And while Leo and Camila didn’t walk the red carpet together, instead opting to do photos separately as they made their way to the ceremony, inside the show, the pair seemed thick as thieves with Hollywood’s finest.

Leo was spotted dancing along to Eminem’s performance too. Basically, it’s clear that Camila has cemented her status within Leo’s inner circle.

