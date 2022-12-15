Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Dish On Filming ‘Babylon’: ‘An Ambitious Undertaking’

Brad Pitt is gushing over his co-star Margot Robbie and the entire cast and crew of “Babylon.”

The 58-year-old Oscar winner chatted with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the premiere of the film and talked about all the critical praise the move has already received, including a Golden Globe nomination.

“It’s all Damien Chazelle. He is just one of our best writers and directors. He’s four for four in my book,” he said.

Margot expressed a similar sentiment when chatting with Access.

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie And Olivia Wilde Dazzle At ‘Babylon’ Premiere View Gallery

“This movie was such an ambitious undertaking. It was like everyone worked so hard and gave it everything,” the 32-year-old Australian actress said. “Every single person that worked on this film gave everything to it so I’m just so happy it’s being recognized.”

Margot’s hard work also didn’t go unrecognized. Brad gushed over his co-star’s transformation in the film.

“She crushes this thing,” he told Access. “She’s on fire.”

“Babylon” is a tale of ambition and outrageous excess and traced the rise and fall of several characters in early Hollywood. It has a jam-packed cast starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, Olivia Wilde, Diego Calva, Max Minghella, and more.

“Babylon” hit theaters on Dec. 23.

-Emely Navarro