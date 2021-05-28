‘Bridgerton’ Casts Rupert Evans As Anthony’s Late Father

The Bridgerton family has found their patriarch.

Rupert Evans has been cast as Edmund Bridgerton in the highly-anticipated second season of Netflix’s regency-era series.

Netflix describes Edmund as “the loving and devoted husband of Violet Bridgerton and an endlessly patient and kind father who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.”

Dearest readers, Rupert Evans joins the cast of @bridgerton as Edmund Bridgerton, the loving and devoted husband of Violet Bridgerton and an endlessly patient and kind father who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life. pic.twitter.com/2ajkDipvZS — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) May 28, 2021

It’s most likely that Rupert will appear in flashbacks, as the first season established that his character had passed away before the series’ events.

Rupert is perhaps best known for his recurring roles in “The Man In The High Castle” and “Charmed.”

Season 2 of the hit series is currently in production, and it’s already shaping up to be as steamy and action-packed as the first season: “Sex Education” star Simone Ashley is set to play Kate, who is the love interest of Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony. It will largely mirror the plot of book two in Julia Quinn’s book series that follows stories from each of the Bridgerton family member’s journey to finding love.

In January, Deadline reported that the regency-era series was watched by 82 million households worldwide, smashing records and making it Netflix’s biggest series ever.

Earlier this month, Netflix also announced an expansion of the “Bridgerton” universe through a new limited series spinoff set to tell the origin story of Queen Charlotte.

