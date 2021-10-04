‘Bridgerton’ Stylist Marc Pilcher Dies of Covid-19 a Month After Winning Emmy

“Bridgerton” stars and crew a mourning a loss after the death of the Netflix series’ stylist Marc Pilcher due to Covid-19.

His passing comes just a month after he won his first Emmy award for best period hairstyling. He worked as a stylist for film and TV since 2003 and was nominated for an Oscar in 2018 for the film “Mary Queen of Scots.”

Nicola Coughlan, who starred in the hit series as Penelope Featherstone, shared the news on Twitter on Monday, writing, “So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One. Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award.”

She followed up her Tweet urging other people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, “It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others.”

Adding, “My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda, Lou, Adam, Hollie, Tanya and Claire. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc.”

Marc spoke to Vogue in February about what inspired his work for “Bridgeton,” “First, I research paintings and books of the period, then I like to add my slant on the looks using the influences of other periods and old Hollywood movies.”

“I have a huge collection — I like to feed off that and mix them up with my historical knowledge to create the right look,” he told the publication.

“It then reemerged in the 1980s with the UK’s New Romantic scene—I’m sure it will pop up again, that beautiful Grecian shape for the women and quiffs for the men, and that use of makeup.”