Regé-Jean Page Hints He Could Make A Cameo In ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Lady Whistledown is shook!

Dear readers, we have exciting “Bridgerton” news –the Duke of Hastings might not be missing after all.

Fans were shocked when Regé-Jean Page announced he would not be returning to the show earlier this year, but now he is giving a small glimmer of hope.

In an interview with British GQ the 31-year-old actor was coy when asked about the possibility of a cameo.

“You know I couldn’t tell you!” he told the magazine. “Isn’t there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren’t suspecting?”

One thing that is certain, Regé has left the “Bridgerton” WhatsApp group chat.

“The universe has expanded. So I’m no longer in it,” he said.

The British actor did clarify that he wasn’t kicked out it.

“I respectfully exited. I didn’t want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out,” he said.

As fans of the book know, the series will follow every Bridgerton sibling on their journey to a happily ever after, with Season 2 focusing specifically on Daphne Bridgerton’s older brother Anthony Bridgerton finding love.

In June, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne in the hit Netflix series, opened up to “The Wrap” about Season 2 and what is to come for her character, explaining that while the Duke may be gone, he isn’t forgotten.

“I think he’ll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we’ll see the baby,” the 26-year-old actress said. “And we’ll just focus more on her relationship with the Bridgerton family.”

Regardless, she said the show will continue to satisfy fans.

“I think that’s honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out. And no two seasons will be the same and they’ll have a different excitement,” the British actress said.

Season 2 of the hit series is sure to be as steamy and action-packed as the first season: “Sex Education” star Simone Ashley is set to play Kate, who is the love interest of Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony.

And she’s not the only new cast member—fans will also be meeting the patriarch of the Bridgerton family.

Rupert Evans has been cast as Edmund Bridgerton in the highly-anticipated second season.

Netflix describes Edmund as “the loving and devoted husband of Violet Bridgerton and an endlessly patient and kind father who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life.”

It’s most likely that Rupert will appear in flashbacks, as the first season established that his character had passed away before the series’ events.

In May, Netflix also announced an expansion of the “Bridgerton” universe through a new limited series spinoff set to tell the origin story of Queen Charlotte.

– Emely Navarro