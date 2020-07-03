Brie Larson Reveals Major Movie Roles She Did Not Win

Brie Larson is opening up on some pretty big Hollywood roles she auditioned for but wasn’t able to land.

The Oscar winner addressed the lost opportunities on her newly launched YouTube channel. Some of the iconic roles included “The Hunger Games,” “Star Wars” and “Terminator: Genisys.”

After YouTuber Swoozie revealed he lost out on a “Solo: A Star Wars Movie” audition, Larson excitedly sympathized, saying, “I auditioned for Star Wars too!” She went on to divulge a few more unsuccessful auditions.

“I auditioned for ‘Hunger Games.’ I auditioned for the ‘Terminator’ reboot. I actually was thinking about the ‘Terminator’ reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh, the last time I got a flat tire is when I was driving in to my audition for ‘Terminator,’ got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn’t get the job.'”

The actress would ultimately land her own blockbuster role with “Captain Marvel” in 2019, launching her into the wildly popular Marvel Unvierse.

The “Room” actress shared that she was launching her own YouTube channel to not only be silly, but to have “deep conversation, anti-racist content and inclusive content.”

Larson concluded the post with a caption seeking for fans’ input for future content:

“Thank you for watching my first YouTube video! It was so great learning from all of those who joined – make sure to follow them 💕 Leave a comment letting me know which creators I should work with as well, please! I’m so excited about this journey – be sure to let me know what you want to see. Like or Subscribe if you want… or don’t. It’s up to you!”