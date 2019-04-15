Brie Larson Rocks Barbie-Esque Gown To ‘Avengers’ Fan Event In Seoul

Brie Larson loves to go bold like Captain Marvel herself!

The “Avengers: Endgame” star was rocking a unique gown that had us dreaming of Barbie at a fan event in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday.

The 29-year-old actress wore a tight blue floral-embellished dress with a statement pink ruffle at the hem.

The gown featured a sexy thigh high split that drew attention to Brie’s fab figure!

She wore her hair in casual silky waves in her hair and elevated her look with a pair of silver pumps.

The “Room” star was joined by her (super) co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner at the press event.

And the two gents didn’t disappoint with their fashion either! The “Ironman” actor sported a sleek black suit with a pair of red combat boots and Jeremy went simple in a navy tux.

Brie has been crushing the fashion game during the “Avengers: End Game” press tour. On Sunday, Brie wore what looks to be a black “Avengers” themed dress! She paired the look with black tights, black boots, and a dramatic black cape.

“Proving that sometimes real heroes DO wear capes,” she captioned a photo of the outfit.

Basically, these Brie Larson fashion moments ARE endgame.

“Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters April 26, 2019.

