Bristol Palin Explains Why She Left ‘Teen Mom OG’

Bristol Palin is pulling the plug on “Teen Mom OG.”

The 28-year-old reality star made the announcement on Monday that she will not be returning to the MTV show after appearing for only one season.

“Teen Mom OG wasn’t a fit for me,” she explained in an Instagram caption. “It took away my peace…and honestly my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford.”

“$ doesn’t impress me,” she continued. “I don’t entertain BS and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction. I have a love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors.”

Her “Teen Mom OG” co-star Maci Bookout McKinney commented, “Will definitely miss working with you pretty girl! Definitely still have to get the boys together.”

Cheyenne Floyd also said, “Wishing you all the luck and blessings.”

Prior to her departure, Bristol had expressed concerns for the show’s “inaccuracies and false narratives.”

“No matter how bad Teen Mom tries to portray my “life”…my babies, my family, my close friends – they know the TRUTH,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Season 7 highlighted Bristol’s unraveling relationship with her ex-husband Dakota Meyers, who accused her of creating drama between them for the show.

However, with “Teen Mom OG” behind her, Bristol’s relationship with her ex is on the mend.

Last week she posted a photo wearing a shirt that said, “World’s greatest ex-wife,” while she helped Meyers sell his home.

“If I can work (and sell) my ex-husband’s house – I can do anything.”