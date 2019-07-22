Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Share Kiss At First Red Carpet Premiere

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are red carpet official!

The pop superstar and her fitness model beau made a surprise appearance at the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” premiere in Los Angeles. Brit and Sam smiled for multiple snaps together and even snuck in a cute kiss in front of the cameras before the 25-year-old let his leading lady have the spotlight to herself for a few solo snaps.

Brit, 37, brought her style A-game in a red Charm Midi Dress by Nookie that featured a flirty keyhole cutout and one-shouldered strap. She paired her look with sky-high black sandals and a sparkling choker. Her beachy blonde waves were pulled into a wispy ponytail that left her signature smoky eye on full display.

For his part, Sam looked dapper in a cream-colored suit with black shoes and a black tie to match.

The couple was all smiles at the star-studded event but had already started celebrating their milestone night before they even got there. Britney posted two Instagram pics of her and Sam inside what looked like a hotel suite as they prepared to step out together.

“Our first premiere,” she wrote in her caption, tagging Sam alongside a star emoji.

The “Slumber Party” singer’s unexpected appearance marked her first major movie premiere since walking on the “Smurfs 2” blue carpet with sons Sean Preston and Jaden James in 2013.

As for Sam, he’s been a frequent fixture on Britney’s social media pages since their romance began heating up in late 2016. Though the pair has attended high-profile entertainment events such as Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala and the GLAAD Media Awards, their newest public outing proves the pair is only growing closer.

If Brit’s happy, we’re happy!

— Erin Biglow