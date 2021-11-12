Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Terminated After 13 Years

Britney Spears is free.

The pop queen’s longstanding conservatorship came to an end on Friday, Access Hollywood confirms. Judge Brenda Penny ruled in a 31-minute hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate Britney’s legal saga after nearly 14 years.

“The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the estate is no longer required therefore effective today … it’s hereby terminated,” Penny said.

The news comes months after the singer delivered explosive testimony over the summer that she believed the arrangement was abusive and controlling. She has also been increasingly vocal on social media about her anguish.

In September, the 39-year-old scored a major victory when Judge Penny ordered the superstar’s father, Jamie Spears, to be suspended as the conservator of her estate. Earlier this month, Jamie’s legal team filed a request to have the conservatorship dissolved immediately. The 69-year-old has consistently denied allegations of wrongdoing.

Hours ahead of Penny’s Friday decision, Britney and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, sported #FreeBritney T-shirts to signify their readiness for a new chapter. The couple showed off their gear on Instagram and Sam revealed that they weren’t the only ones in their household rooting for them. The soon-to-be newlyweds’ new Doberman puppy, Porsha, also had on a #FreeBritney tee.

The singer later shared gratitude and relief for her long-awaited closure on Instagram, posting video of her supporters gathered outside the courthouse.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ????” she wrote, adding the updated hashtag #FreedBritney.

The mom of two did not appear in court either in person or via phone, Access has learned. Britney’s mother, Lynne, and Jamie both attended remotely.

A hearing previously scheduled for Dec. 8 to finalize any financial details has been pushed to Jan. 19, 2022.

Story developing…

— Erin Biglow