Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account: ‘She Is Taking A Break’

Britney Spears is no longer on Instagram, for now.

Fans noticed that the pop star’s account wasn’t showing up on Instagram on Tuesday, and a source close to the pop star tells Access Hollywood that the “Piece of Me” songstress did indeed deactivate her account.

“She is in a great place, legally and personally, and is taking a break, as many celebrities do,” the source said. “It was her decision and nothing else should be read into it and that’s really it.”

The move comes hours after the 39-year-old singer spoke out about her newfound freedom while sharing an article titled “Infusing Education With Heart.”

“Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else… I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system!!!!” she captioned the now-unavailable post in part alongside a screenshot of the article. “No … you’re not alone and no … you’re not crazy!!!! People need to hear this before it’s TOO LATE!!!! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom!!!!!”

The “Toxic” singer also mentioned the Free Britney movement in her caption and gave her fans a shout out for their support.

All of this comes after an exciting week for Britney.

On Sunday, the pop princess announced she and her longtime boyfriend of nearly five years, Sam Asghari, popped the big question.

“I can’t f***ing believe it,” she captioned a video of herself flashing her huge sparkler next to her new fiancé.

Fans quickly chimed in congratulating the pair, but some also urged her to get a prenuptial agreement to protect her assets, including actress Octavia Spencer.

“Make him sign a prenup,” she commented on Britney’s Instagram post.

Sam quickly responded to those comments on his Instagram Story.

“Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,” he wrote.

The 39-year-old singer and 27-year-old fitness instructor first sparked romance rumors after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

This will be Britney’s third marriage. She was previously married to Kevin Federline, who she shares two children with, and Jason Allen Alexander.

– Emely Navarro