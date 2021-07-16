Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Claims He Was Misled About 2004 Marriage Annulment

Britney Spears’ first husband is speaking out.

The pop superstar was married to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander, for 55 hours in 2004 following a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas. Nearly two decades later and in the midst of Spears’ highly-publicized conservatorship battle, Alexander has shared more to his side of the story.

The Louisiana native appeared on a new episode of “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story” podcast and claimed that he agreed to sign his and Spears’ marriage annulment under the impression that he and the singer could still date and pursue a future together – an option which, according to Alexander, turned out to be false.

“They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he told hosts Tess Parker and Babs Gray. “So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was. They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication.”

Despite the alleged terms he had agreed upon, Alexander claimed that his lawyer told him the annulment wouldn’t be official for 30 days and he was then unable to contact Spears after the deadline passed.

“Literally the day after, like, the 30 days was up, I remember trying to call the number I had for Britney and it was like, ‘Beep, beep, beep [to indicate it had been disconnected],’” he said. “I’m like, ‘F*** they got me! Motherf***ers!’ So that was it.”

Alexander’s latest remarks shed new insight into his version of events surrounding their marriage. He spoke with Access in 2004 about his and Britney’s whirlwind nuptials, claiming at the time that he and the songstress both considered the possibility that they rushed into things and ultimately approached the annulment together.

“So we went ahead and did the whole thing and we got back to the room and we decided that’s when we needed to tell everybody what we done did, and then that’s when all hell broke loose,” Alexander said at the time. “We realized what we did probably wasn’t the right thing we should’ve done and wasn’t the right way to go about it and we needed to fix the problem, the mistake we had made. That’s when the annulment came in and we got the annulment.”

Alexander went on to explain to Access in the 2004 interview that he didn’t think of marrying Spears as “a big deal” because he knew her before she found stardom. Though he clarified that she was never his girlfriend, he believed they could stay on good terms regardless of what their relationship had in store.

“We’re friends, we’re gonna remain friends. As far as anything else goes, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

But when it came to the idea of giving married life with Spears another chance, Alexander added that wasn’t something he was considering.

“Of course there’s feelings there, like I said, there’s definitely feelings there, and there’s definitely something there between us, and there’s a very good relationship and if nothing else there’s always gonna be a good relationship. But a marriage in the future is out of the question right now,” he said.

Though Alexander said at the time that he felt he could have “been more responsible” or “mature” before causing such “a big controversy,” he also claimed that the wedding unfolded how he and Spears had envisioned despite them later realizing it “probably wasn’t the right thing.”

“It was fun, it was definitely what we wanted,” he smiled. “The whole thing was definitely what we wanted it to be. It was cool. I mean, it was a moment in time.”

