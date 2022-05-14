Britney Spears & Fiancé Sam Asghari Announce Pregnancy Loss: ‘This Is A Devastating Time’

Britney Spears has made a heartbreaking announcement.

The pop superstar and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, revealed on Saturday that Britney suffered a pregnancy loss.

The couple shared their sad news in a joint Instagram statement, thanking fans for their support during such a difficult time.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along. However, we were overly excited to share the good news,” the message read in part, adding, “Our love for each other is our strength.”

Britney previously confirmed last month that she and Sam, 28, were expecting.

The 40-year-old is mom to teenage sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

